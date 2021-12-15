Liberia: Human Trafficker Gets 6 Years Sentence

15 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: The Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Bopolu City, Gbarpolu County has brought down Mr. Anthony Sumo guilty of human trafficking.

Mr. Anthony Sumo was sentenced to six years imprisonment on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 by Assigned Circuit Court Judge Joe S. Barkon.

In February this year defendant Sumo was arrested at the Salayea Check Point in Bong County while attempting to traffic 22 children from Gbarpolu County.

The trial of defendant Sumo and co-defendant Elizabeth McCree started in November this year, but McCree was granted a bill to travel due to illness.

As a result, defendant Sumo was accorded a separate trial which produced witnesses from the State and defendant.

However, on Thursday, 9 December 2021, Star Insurance Company produced the living body of defendant McCree before the Court as it was mandated.

At the same time, the court has scheduled the trial of defendant McCree to January 2022.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson has welcomed the sentencing of defendant Sumo for the act of human trafficking.

Minister Gibson described it as a major achievement in the fight against human trafficking here.

Minister Gibson also said that the task force is committed to winning all of the ongoing trafficking cases currently being heard in Monrovia, Gbarpolu, and Grand Gedeh Counties, and soon to start in Voinjama, Lofa County.

