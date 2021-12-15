Liberia: Jarteh Gives Maryland County's First Victory

Dominic Jarteh scored in his debut for Maryland County, as they pinned host Grand Gedeh 1-0 in the ongoing National County Meet.

Junior Professional FC's forward scored his first County Meet goal in the annual sports tournament on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Albert T. White Stadium in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

In 2018/2019 Dominic scored 20 goals and provided 7 assistance for Junior Professional FC in the Liberia Football Association 2nd Division league.

He has expressed joy for scoring his first goal in the competition, saying "I just want to take this time and moment to thank the Almighty God for what He has done for me so far and continue to do every day in my life. And also a very big thank you and appreciation to my teammates, fans, staffers, and especially to Frank Allison, for giving me that wonderful pass in the 71st minute and, getting a first 1-0 victory over Gedeh County in Zwedru was a great step to moving forward in this County Meet".

"We were defeated in 2019/2020 National County sports meet by Nimba County in the semi-final 1-0, which wasn't a good sign but yet we are back in the County Meet. It's not an easy task, every county wants to win. I want my teammates to keep the faith and be focused as we continue this journey", he said.

Results of matches played so far:

River Gee 1-0 Montserrado

Bomi 2-3 Grand Cape Mount

Gbarpolu 0-1 Lofa County

Grand Gedeh 0-1 Maryland

Bong County 1-0 Grand Kru

Nimba County 1-1 Rivercess County

Grand Bassa County 2-0 Margibi County