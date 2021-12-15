Liberia: LDEA Detains 10 Suspects for Drugs Abuse and Trafficking

Maryland County — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested and detained 10 suspects, all Liberians for alleged drugs abuse and trafficking in Harper and Pleebo cities, Maryland County, southeast Liberia.

Those incarcerated include Prince Toe, 24; Junior Bowman, 31; Melvin Toe, age 25; Herryson Type, age 19; and Sieh Bedell, 22, respectively.

Others are Christopher Wilson, age 21; Prince Koffa, age 18; Christopher Dosse, age 28; Titus Elliot, age 17 and Martha Weah, 65.

The suspects are being held at the LDEA headquarters in Harper due to lack of prison facility in the county.

County Commander Joseph Tageddine notes that as the festival season approaches, crimes are expected to increase in every sector.

He said in order to contain the criminal rate, the LDEA launched an operation code-named 'Sleeping Wave' in a hotspot for criminals and their activities.

"We have the constitutional mandate to protect life and property as security officers assigned in the county and we will do all we can to minimize the inflow of drugs in Maryland", assured.

Commander Tageddine said as the operation continues to have Maryland County raided of drugs, the LDEA will do everything possible to arrest criminals and drug traffickers up to January 2022.

"In recent time we have noticed a high increase in criminal activities and from the beginning of this operation we have arrested 16 persons with (15) fifteen kilograms of high-grade Marijuana and 20 kilograms of Thai white which is the street name of heroine."

He also disclosed that 35 kilograms of both substances valued US$28,000 were arrested in both Harper and Pleebo.

He said the security forces are vigilant but lack of prison poses serious challenge.

"We don't have a prison facility to place these suspects when they are arrested; we will have to transport them to Fish Town Rivergee, while they await court trial, it's worrisome and we hope something better can be done about the prison facility." He emphasized.

However, Commander Tageddine citizens and residents of Maryland that the Joint Security will do everything possible to protect lives and properties especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He praised the Community Watch Forum in Harper for helping in fighting crimes and harmful activities in the county.