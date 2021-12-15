Liberia: UN Women Trains 30 Women

UN Women Liberia is convening four (4) days of national training for 30 peace hut women here to advance implementation of the National Action Plan on Women Peace and Security (NAP WPS).

The ongoing training is to also implement the Land Rights Act and the Local Governance Act of 2018 which include affirmative action in multiple local governance structures.

The four days training for 30 women was launched Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mamba Point hotel on United Nations Drive under the theme, "Leading for Change: Peace Hut Women Promoting Peace, Security, and Local Women's Leadership."

The exercise is made possible with funding from the U.N. Peacebuilding Fund, with additional support from the Embassies of Ireland and Sweden.

Key objective of the training is to build transformative leadership capacity and skills that will enhance the national plan on women, peace, and security, thereby supporting community engagement and advocating for women's participation and representation in local governance and leadership.

Additionally, the program monitors and reports on Sexual Gender-Based Violence issues in communities and violence against women in politics, thereby preventing conflicts and maintaining peace across the political subdivisions of Liberia.

Participants stressed the involvement of the UN Women in their various communities. They claim prior to UN Women's involvement in their communities, rural women of Liberia never had the sanity to stand in public to speak with men about issues of their communities.

They thanked UN Woman for the opportunity, and noted that because of the peace hut women have started to speak up on violence against women and other matters within their neighborhoods.

The participants indicated that religious cases involving Muslims and Christian are alarming something, they said is affecting the peace-building process in various communities.