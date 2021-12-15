Algeria: President Tebboune Arrives in Tunis for Two-Day State Visit

15 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Tunis — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Wednesday in Tunis for a two-day State visit, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

President Tebboune was welcomed upon his arrival in the international airport of Carthage by President Kais Saied and senior Tunisian State officials.

The visit is in line with the actions undertaken by both countries to "further boost the deep relationship of fraternity between the two brother peoples and expand the areas of cooperation to a quality level that meets the common desire of the leaders and the peoples of the two countries," the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X