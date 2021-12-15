Algeria: President Tebboune Arrives in Tunis for Two-Day State Visit

Tunis — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Wednesday in Tunis for a two-day State visit, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

President Tebboune was welcomed upon his arrival in the international airport of Carthage by President Kais Saied and senior Tunisian State officials.

The visit is in line with the actions undertaken by both countries to "further boost the deep relationship of fraternity between the two brother peoples and expand the areas of cooperation to a quality level that meets the common desire of the leaders and the peoples of the two countries," the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.