Tunisia: President Tebboune On Two-Day State Visit to Tunisia

15 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune will be in Tunis Wednesday for a two-day State visit, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

The visit is in line with the actions undertaken by both countries to "further boost the deep relationship of fraternity between the two brother peoples and expand the areas of cooperation," the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.

The statement noted that Algeria and Tunisia want to raise bilateral cooperation to a "quality level that meets the common desire of the leaders and the peoples of the two countries."

