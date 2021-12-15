South Africa: Presidency Welcomes Appointed Members of Third National Planning Commission

press release

The Minister in the Presidency, Mr Mondli Gungubele, accompanied by Deputy Minister Siweya and Deputy Minister Kekana, today officially welcomed the newly appointed members of the third National Planning Commission (NPC).

The NPC Commissioners were appointed by President Ramaphosa in terms of the revised Green Paper: National Planning Commission of 2010 to serve as an independent advisory body and think-tank.

The third NPC will be led by Minister Mondli Gungubele as the Chairperson and Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, as Deputy Chairperson.

The third NPC has a mandate to:

Lead the development of a strategy for a post Covid-19 economy and society to deal with the country's triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality by 2030.

Support strong leadership that will be required to mobilize society to promote the acceleration in implementing the National Development Plan towards 2030.

Assist in forging a conversation among key stakeholders, leading to effective and impactful social compacts on a number of key issues facing the country.

Advise on key issues such as food security, water security, energy choices, economic development, the economy's structure, social cohesion, education, health, 4IR, public transport, industrial development, spatial planning and climate change.

Undertake research and building a body of evidence on critical matters for long term planning and development of South Africa. Strengthen the use of evidence and the quality of empirical data, generated from impact assessments for national planning.

Monitor, review and assess progress in achieving the NDP.

Provide evidence-based advice on futuristic national planning and foresight scenario planning to implement the plan towards 2030 better.

Contribute to the development of international partnerships and networks on national planning.

Below is the full list of Commissioners.

Dr Tshilidzi Madzivhandila

Prof Julian Douglas May

Prof Mark Swilling

Ms Nikiwe Bikitsha

Dr Sibusiso Mkwanazi

Mr Ravindra Ravi Naidoo

Prof Mohammed Jahed

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Yaccob Abba Omar

Dr Morne Mostert

Ms Lebohang Liepollo Pheko

Dr Tshepo Feela

Ms Tanya Cohen

Dr Guy Lamb

Prof Mashupye Maserumule

Prof Hangwelani Magidimisha-Chipungu

Ms Pearl Pillay

Ms Sue Bannister

Dr Ntuthuko Bhengu

Dr Pulane Molokwane

Dr Siphamandla Zondi

Prof Phakama Ntshongwana

22. Ms Mollo Makhib

23. Dr Boitumelo Ramatsetse

24. Ms Phumzile Chifunyise

25. Ms Mary Metcalfe

26. Ms Joanne Yawitch

The third Commission, according to Minister Gungubele, "is expected to provide thought leadership, evidence-based advice, foresight and futuristic planning as well as sustainable solutions that inspire and guide the national development trajectory".

The Commissioners, who will serve on a part-time basis for a term of five years, will be supported by a full time Secretariat under the leadership of Dr Kefiloe Masiteng (Acting Secretary of Planning).

Kindly direct all queries to Ms Sandisiwe Mapine 071 370 1048 or sandisiwe@dpme.gov.za