South Africa: Joburg Mayor Takes a Hard Line On Soweto's 'Culture of Non-Payment' for Electricity

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says Soweto's culture of non-payment for electricity must end. She's urged residents who want their power restored to pay up, but communities who say they can't afford hefty fines are ready to protest.

Johannesburg's new DA mayor, Mpho Phalatse, has drawn a hard line on electricity issues in Soweto, urging those who can afford the service to pay up, while saying those who can't, should register for the city's Extended Social Package (ESP), a basket of subsidies and rebates for financially distressed ratepayers.

"There's a lot of support for the hard line that we have taken, that the culture of non-payment will no longer be accepted. This means you only have two options. You either can afford to pay but you are not paying, or you cannot afford to pay and you are registered for ESP. Anything in between will make you vulnerable as a resident to illegal acts," said Phalatse.

This follows protests by residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 from 6 to 10 December that blocked traffic on the Soweto highway in all directions. They took to the streets after the electricity supply of about 700 customers was disconnected. They were issued with a fine...