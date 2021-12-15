South Africa: Pfizer Vaccine Provides High Level of Protection Against Severe Disease - Samrc/Discovery Health Study

14 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A study done by the South African Medical Research Council and Discovery Health has shown that two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, while faltering in protecting people from infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, still offered solid protection against severe disease.

While two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offered much lower protection against infection with the Omicron Covid-19 variant, it still offered solid resistance when it came to severe disease, a study by Discovery Health and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has found.

In their latest update on the current outbreak of coronavirus infections in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the positivity rate in the country was still increasing and had reached 34.9%, meaning that more than one in three tests conducted are returning a positive result for the virus.

The current wave of infections is driven by the Omicron variant, which has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

According to the NICD, there is still no end in sight for rising cases in the country. Between Monday and Tuesday, another 23,884 positive cases were registered in South Africa, and another 24 Covid-19-related deaths.

The bulk...

