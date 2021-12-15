South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Acknowledges Provincial Sport Legends

press release

Provincial sport legends officially acknowledged by MEC Marais

Today, 15 December 2021, the Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, honoured 18 sporting legends at an award ceremony in Paarl.

The Sport Legends Awards ceremony is hosted by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport to officially acknowledge sporting legends who contributed to the development and growth of sport in the province and country at large. Legends are over 50 years of age and are nominated according to criteria such as their contributions to transformation in sport.

During the keynote address, MEC Marais said, "Indeed, a highlight of the DCAS calendar, we are delighted to again be able to officially acknowledge our own living legends, who have given up years of their lives to ensure that we build a better society through sport. Now more than ever, the roles of individuals who shaped sport in the province should be celebrated and we are therefore privileged to officially recognize our sporting legends and encourage our youth to follow in their footsteps. Their legacy has paved the way for future sporting stars and showcased in real terms the integral significance of sport in the communities we serve.

We wholeheartedly thank our sporting legends in attendance and are mindful of those who cannot join us today, as we pay homage to their efforts to use sport as a tool for positive development and to heal a once divided society. From the various regions of the Western Cape, we commend them for the momentous roles they have played in shaping sport during difficult circumstances and trying times. It is to these men and women that we should look to and seek advice from when we find ourselves in uncharted waters as they have weathered many a storm and accumulated a wealth of experience and now should be acknowledged as the wisest amongst us".

Kindly find attached the 2021 Provincial Sport Legend Booklet, including the profiles of the 18 Sport Legends honoured today.

A group photo is also attached, however, individual photographs are available on request.