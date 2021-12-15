South Africa: Employment and Labour On Temporary Closure of Rustenburg Labour Centre in North West

15 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Rustenburg Labour Centre in the North West has been temporarily closed following a reported COVId-19 case. This is to allow employees who have been in contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and for the necessary cleaning protocols for the office to be carried out as required.

According to the Chief Director Provincial Operations in the North West, Andile Makapela, the affected official is key in all the operations of the office. Consequently, the employee was in contact with other employees as per their line of work hence it was important and necessary that this office be closed and allow them to self-isolate and the office be decontaminated in order to curb the spread of the virus.

"The temporary closure of offices affects the provision of services and this becomes a serious setback given that we offer services that are in high demand such as UIF claims. However, we would not be doing justice to anyone should we continue operating given the circumstances. Closure of these office is necessary so as to protect both our clients and officials," said Makapela.

This office will open for business from Monday, 20 December 2021. Clients are also encouraged to use the Department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit the nearest offices.

