South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu On Meeting With King Cetshwayo District Municipality and Umhlathuze Local Municipality

Minister Mchunu meets with King Cetshwayo District Municipality and uMhlathuze Local Municipality

The Minister of Water and Sanitation Mr. Senzo Mchunu called on municipalities to restore water to regions within King Cetshwayo District Municipality and uMhlathuze Local Municipality. Such restoration of services must be supported by stability of the same provision.

Minister Mchunu and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo met with King Cetshwayo District Municipality and uMhlathuze Local Municipality to discuss water security for the district at in Richards Bay on Tuesday 14 December 2021

The objective of the Minister's visit to King Cetshwayo District Municipality follows a ministerial working session in October 2021 where the KwaZulu-Natal district municipalities made presentations to the Minister on the state of water provision in the respective districts.

The Minister and Deputy also met with amaKhosi from the District who raised their concerns to the Minister and DM, saying taps were available in homes but no water was coming out in areas under their jurisdiction.

The traditional leaders told Minister Mchunu that matters took a turn for the worse when the contract with the water service provider, WSSA, came to an end.

They added that there did not seem to have been an alternative plan to provide water moving forward.

Other concerns included water quality that had been affected,

In his response, the Minister made it clear that the only resolution needed was for the municipalities to uphold the constitutional right of their constituents.

"There's only one thing, restore water to people, ensure that there is reliable water supply in households and discontinue water disruptions," said Mchunu.

The Minister also highlighted the role of the department since he assumed office and what has been done thus far. The Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that there should be no water disruption as water is a human right and a scarce resource.

The DWS officials made presentations highlighting the water situation at King Cetshwayo District Municipality which highlighted a number of issues which include some local municipalities not receiving water and the state of water losses around the district.

"We will have to look at water security for local municipalities that the district is currently having challenges on delivering", said Minister Mchunu.

"A panel will have to be appointed to constantly report to me on what is the cause of unreliable water supply. Disruption or frequent disputations of water is a great concern, and the department will have to dive deep to get to the solution", Mchunu said.

Minister Mchunu highlighted that there is a need to a review the water board's core business, footprint and money spent.

Mayor Cllr Ntuli welcomed the visit by the Minister to his district as his administration took office after the new local government elections. The Mayor promised his support to the Minister at ensuring that the people of the King Cetshwayo District receive water.

"The need to better the lives of our communities is paramount", said Minister Mchunu.