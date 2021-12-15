South Africa: The Government Should Establish Proper Pro-Poor Land Reform Instead of Fiddling With the Constitution

analysis

Policy gaps have provided fertile ground for elite capture of land reform, with urban-based business people accessing land ahead of the landless and land-poor.

After close to four years of government efforts and public consultation, a bid to amend the Constitution, supposedly to enhance the state's powers to expropriate land for land reform purposes, has collapsed. On 7 December the ANC failed to garner the two-thirds parliamentary majority required to amend any aspect of South Africa's Bill of Rights.

The process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution was, from the outset, characterised by a lot of political posturing and the pursuit of narrow party interests.

Various political parties, but mainly the EFF and the ANC, have sought to leverage the process to win favour in the light of widespread public disaffection with the present slow pace of land reform.

It would in fact have been a surprise if the bill had been passed, given that the EFF, which proposed the original land reform motion in 2018, holds a radically different position on what state custodianship entails and the role of expropriation in land reform to that held by the ANC.

The EFF has been calling for the nationalisation of...