Zimbabwe: Congratulatory Messages Pour in for 'Newly Wedded' Mai Titi

Social media is awash with video clips and images from popular comedienne, Mai Titi's traditional wedding with her US-based husband Tinashe Maphosa.

Mai Titi tied the knot at a colourful event that was attended by the rich and famous yesterday.

Among those who graced the event was controversial cleric, Passion Java, fellow comedienne, Madam Boss, socialite, Zodwa Mkandla among others.

Though a section on social media had negative comments over the development, many sent their congratulatory messages to the comedienne.

"She has done it against all odds. As a social scientist, I am proud of her. Proof that nothing is impossible with this God. Veduwe haisi nyore kuve munhu wevanhu but seeing this made me realise there is more to life than what society wishes us or talk about us. Adadisa murandakadzi. You need to have been there to understand kuti hazvisi zvinotaurwa kana kufungwa nevanhu that we become. I am indeed motivated. Ndati regai ndiende ndizvionere pamhuno sefodya. Girl child, you can challenge the status quo and win!! I am a student to this Iconic woman. It's never too late to make your family proud nomatter what the world thinks!!Congrats to the Maphosas. Zvamanje manje ndiri kufara nemi!!" wrote gospel musician Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave.

"Welcome to the club babe.Congratulations Mai Ts Diaries &Bmnini Tinashe Maposa God bless your marriage. Can't wait for the big day

Yours Best girl," Madam Boss wrote.

"Makorokoto mai na baba Maphosa," socialite Olinda Chapel also said.

Meanwhile, Mai Titi, born Felistas Edwards last week hogged the spotlight when she revealed her brilliance in goodbyes, indicating that she moves on within a week of relationship breakdown.

"If I find my new partner to be toxic or so, I'm allowed to leave and at times I may be the one to stay while they leave and I can't beg them to come back. If I get dumped today, the following week I'll be with someone else. I move on fast like WiFI, I don't like problems in my life," she said.

These sentiments were a direct response to social media critics who have been counting the men Mai Titi has committed to this year.