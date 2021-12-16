Nigeria: ISWAP Threatens to Attack Adamawa During Christmas

Yola — The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has sent letters threatening to attack communities in Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa State during the yuletide celebration.

Locals from Bazza in Michika LGA, who confirmed reading the letters, said they saw the letters at the early hours of

Yesterday scattered on the main road in Bazza town.

According to them, the development ensued panic and pandemonium as residents were rushing to read the letters.

"The letters were dropped in some towns informing residents of impending attacks by suspected members of ISWAP on Christmas day," one of the locals said.

Shehu Kambile, a resident of Michika, also confirmed the alleged letters to journalists in Yola via phone, saying threatening letters were dropped by ISWAP terrorists in Bazza and some communities in Michika.

According to him, "The terrorists have warned of an impending attack on our communities during Christmas festivities.

"As it is, our people have been terrified because the terrorists have earned a reputation of carrying out their threat anytime they make one.

"Should that happen, it would be more devastating because of the current hardship occasioned by the prevailing bad economy in the country.

"We're praying and hoping that the military and other operatives would deploy intelligence to nip it in the bud."

While reacting on the incident, the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said he was yet to be briefed on the alleged letters.

He promised to call back if he gets the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the affected areas on the phone

However, as at the time of filing this report, the spokesman of police has not call back.

The Brigade Commander of 23 Brigade in Yola, Brigadier Gen. Aminu Garba, said the area is not under his command.

He said: "Please contact Commander 28 Brigade Chibok. The areas are not under my brigade. I'm not aware of it. The issue of threat letters has now become a routine; let them come and see if they will go back."