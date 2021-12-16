Nigeria: Naira Gains At Official Market

15 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

<i>At the black market, dealers exchanged a dollar for between 566 and 568 naira.</sub>

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/500761-naira-gains-at-official-market-29.html">Naira</a> gained marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Wednesday after the currency witnessed a slight fall at the spot market in the previous session Tuesday.

Foreign exchange supply fell at the close of business Wednesday.

Data posted on <a target="_blank" href="https://www.fmdqgroup.com/">FMDQ</a>, where forex is officially traded, showed that naira which opened at N413.87, closed at N414.25 to a dollar on Wednesday.

This implies a N0.55 or 0.13 per cent appreciation from N414.80 it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.

Naira reached an intraday high of N405.00 and oscillated to a low of N444.00 before closing at N414.25 to a dollar on Wednesday.

Forex turnover plummeted by 53.00 per cent with $177.60 million recorded at the close of business on Wednesday as against the $377.88 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the naira in the morning for N566.00 per $1 and N568.00 at the close of business Wednesday, but sold at N572.00. In Abuja, naira exchanged at N568.00 to a dollar at the close of the day's business.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X