Nigeria: NASS Shifts Passage of 2022 Budget to Next Week

15 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Appropriation Committees of the Senate and the House had planned to lay the budget on Tuesday for eventual passage on Wednesday or Thursday.

The National Assembly has shifted the passage of 2022 budget to next week, to enable it to accommodate preparations for 2023 elections and the 2022 National Population Census.

Barau Jibrin, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, disclosed this when he spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

"The 2023 general elections and the projected national head counts slated for next year are very important that is the reason why we want to make provisions for them in the 2022 budget .

"As a result of the importance of the two exercises, the passage of the 2022 budget will no longer be possible this week as earlier planned and clearly stated on our time table," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was supposed to have been laid on Tuesday by the Appropriation Committee for eventual passage on Wednesday or Thursday before the postponement.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on 7 October presented the 2022 Appropriation Bill for an aggregate of N16.39 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The president described the 2022 Appropriation as Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability.

