Nigeria: Coalition Condemns State Attacks On Nigerian Journalists Over Critical Reports

<i>The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) said this "dangerous trend threatens the vibrancy of the country's media and its democracy."</sub>

A coalition of 16 media organisations and civil societies have condemned the rising trend of attacks on media organisations and journalists by government officials over the publication of critical reports.

The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) said this "dangerous trend threatens the vibrancy of the country's media and its democracy."

The coalition made this known in a joint statement Wednesday on the heels of the arrest of Fisayo Soyombo, the founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) at the police headquarters in Abuja by the monitoring unit of the inspector-general of police on Monday.

Mr Soyombo was <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/500710-nigerian-police-detain-journalist-over-critical-report.html">detained over an investigative report</a> which fingered an assistant inspector-general of police, Joseph Egbunike, for alleged mismanagement of over N1 billion appropriated for building transit camps for police officers in Benue, Bauchi, Plateau, Katsina and Kano States when he was a commissioner of police in charge of budget and finance.

The journalist was <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/500720-detained-journalist-soyombo-released-from-police-custody.html">released</a> on bail after over six hours in custody. Accused of "criminal defamation and cyber stalking," Mr Soyombo was told to return for further questioning by mid-January next year.

"It is, indeed, shocking that the Nigeria Police, the institution called to account in the investigative report, and its leadership, would be more interested in defending an officer fingered in a corruption allegation instead of investigating the allegations against him," the joint statement read. "In arresting and claiming to be investigating a case of criminal defamation sand cyber stalking against Soyombo, the Police wants to play the ignoble role of being a judge in its own case."

"It is equally shocking that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, which came to power ostensibly to rid the country of corruption, is condoning such abuse of state power and resources by those accused of corruption to victimise media practitioners who are performing their constitutional duty of upholding the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people," the statement further read.

"It is particularly astounding that the police authorities have chosen to abuse their powers by using strong arm tactics against the media when the police officer alleged to be complicit in a monumental act of corruption has offered no exculpatory evidence or explanation in rebuttal of the allegations made against him.

"Sadly, this is not an isolated case. For over four months now, another public official, Dr. Rufus Egbegba, the Director General of the National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, attempted to use institutions of the state to intimidate and harass the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, and its journalists for a report on contract inflation at the agency. Dr. Egbegba used the Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID; Department of State Security, DSS; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (Office of the Federal Director of Public Prosecution,) to threaten, intimidate or harass ICIR reporter, Niyi Oyedeji and its Editor, Ajibola Amzat, just for doing their work.

"In Kaduna, Lukas Binniyat was arrested by the Kaduna State Command Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the publication of a story about the massacre of innocent citizens in southern Kaduna. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner of Home Affairs and internal security, had reported to the police stating a part of the report indicts him hence his arrest. These recurring arrests and harassment of Nigerian journalists by state actors is an indicator of the unwillingness of the government to accept and appreciate the role of media in a democracy.

"We see the work of the news media, particularly investigative journalists, who expose corruption by state institutions and officials, as complementary to the Federal Government's publicly stated policy of noble fighting against corruption. In exposing corruption in government, the media is playing its constitutional role of holding the government and public office holders to account on behalf of the people. For this reason, the Federal Government should see the news media as partners and not adversaries, through support and protection to effectively play its accountability role.

"As it is, allowing government officials accused of corruption to use state power and resources as shields from scrutiny, amounts to undermining the government's credibility and supposed anti-corruption war."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The coalition called on the federal government to take measures to end the attacks on the critical media and protect journalists from corrupt government officials. It further warned the government that clamping down on free press poses serious risk to Nigeria's fledgling democracy.

The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom is a group of media and civil society organisations committed to upholding democracy and good governance by protecting the ethos of whistleblowing, freedom of expression and press freedom.

Members of the group include: <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">Premium Times,</a> OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, The Cable, Daily Trust Newspaper, International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Civic Media Lab.

Others are: Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), International Press Centre (IPC), Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Paradigm Initiative, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), HEDA Resources Centre.