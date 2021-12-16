Nigeria: Adeboye At 80 - Christian Leaders Launch Soul-Winning Challenge, Outreach

<i>Pastor Enoch Adeboye will turn 80 on March 2, 2022.</sub>

The countdown to the 80th birthday celebration of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the<a target="_blank" href="https://www.rccg.org/"> Redeemed Christian Church of God</a>, has begun in Lagos.

A coalition of interdenominational pastors and prominent Christian leaders, on Wednesday, launched the 'LightUp 40 Correctional Facilities outreach'.

The latter is one of the initiatives of the 80 Days Soul Winning challenge, which is aimed at winning eight million souls in 80 days to celebrate Mr Adeboye's 80th birthday.

The prominent cleric will turn 80 on March 2, 2022.

The 80 Days Soul Winning challenge will be held between December 13, 2021 and March 2, 2022.

The organisers say the initiative is a birthday gift to a man whom they say has dedicated the major part of his adult life to soul winning.

Motive

Speaking at the unveiling event held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Francis Wale-Oke, a bishop, stated that the project resonates with God as soul winning is the heartbeat of God.

He described Mr Adeboye's passion for soul winnings as an admirable and inspiring attribute that should challenge every believer to participate in the 80 Days Soul Winning Challenge.

The cleric also said the Reach4Christ team will be visiting 40 Correctional Facilities across Nigeria with the message of the gospel in a bid to win hundreds of thousands of souls and to raise several thousand youths who will be committed to soul-winning.

Details

As part of the initiative, the team say they will also be impacting students and the respective Correctional Facilities with various social impact projects.

He said it is designed to give hope to the inmates and prepare them for transformational living henceforth.

Also speaking at the event, The National Overseer, RCCG Nigeria, J.O. Obayemi emphasised the blessing reserved for soul winners and everyone who chooses to honour a father with a gift that touches his heart.

In his remarks, Leke Adeboye described his father as a passionate and ardent soul winner who goes the extra mile.

He also said the respected cleric overcomes challenging odds to reach continents, nations, cities and even remote villages around the world to win souls for God.

He encouraged <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/499156-article-of-faith-christians-are-not-saved-2-by-femi-aribisala.html">Christians</a> everywhere to emulate his father by joining the challenge to win one soul per day throughout the 80 days.

The challenge, which is also aimed at reviving the passion for soul-winning among Christians all over the world, seeks every believer in Christ to commit themselves to the task of winning one soul per day for the next 80 days.