Nigeria: China Moves to Help Nigeria Tackle Insecurity

Concerned about insecurity in the country, China has offered to send a high-level delegation of criminal investigation experts to meet with Nigerian security agencies.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking to journalists on the sideline of the October 1, China-Nigeria friendship award to students of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Mr Cui said that the move by China is part of its support to tackling the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria, disclosing that the security experts are expected to arrive Nigeria soon.

"China's Central government is really concerned about the security situation in Nigeria and also the Chinese Nationals in Nigeria.

"We are working hard on how we can get support from China. I think that it really concerns every Nigerian and I believe this is not only about the Nigerian people and government but also, we need international support.

"So now the Central government made the decision to send a High-Level delegation from the criminal investigation experts with real experience.

"They come to Nigeria and get to talk to the people, the government, how can they find a way to work together to overcome the challenge they are facing," Mr Cui said.

Kabiru Bala, Vice Chancellor, of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria thanked the Chinese government for its support and the Nigerian government for its efforts in curbing insecurity.

Mr Bala said that the University Campus has been secured to a large extent following the interventions of the government after the institution requested for reinforced security.

"Let me sincerely appreciate the efforts of government. When we began to see signs of insecurity around the campus, we made a special visit to the Inspector General of Police.

"To other government agencies, security agencies and I am happy to say that the response was quite appreciated.

"There are things that I might not mention publicly but just to say the response was very good.

"The Inspector-General put a lot of reinforcement around the campus with equipment and men. So far, the Campus is secured," Mr Bala said.

On the October 1 award to students of the University, Mr Bala said the gesture from the Chinese government through the Embassy is a great encouragement to the students.

"It is very edifying, when students excel there is need to recognize that excellence and this is one of those gestures by the Chinese government through the Chinese Embassy," Bala said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award is part of the Chinese Embassy's programme tagged "Oct. 1 Scholarship for Nigeria-China Friendship."

Fifty students were awarded N5 million by the Chinese Embassy under the event which is in commemoration of the 50 years of China-Nigeria friendship and bilateral relations. (NAN)