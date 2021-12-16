Somalia: Electoral Commission Meet With Donors

15 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's international partners have met with Federal Election Implementation Team, State Electoral Implementation Teams and Election Dispute Resolution Committee officials in Mogadishu.

In a brief statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) said the meeting discussed electoral work completed to date and underscored the need for a credible and widely-accepted process going forward.

UN Special Representative James Swan spoke privately with the Somali Federal Electoral Dispute Resolution Committee, the importance of the Commission's responsibility to ensure that all grievances are addressed fairly and reliably.

These meetings between the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Somalia's Indirect Election Commission (IEC) come amid growing concerns over the electoral process, which has led to widespread opposition to the election.

The Electoral Commission has already taken steps to rectify complaints about the electoral process in some constituencies in the South West and Galmudug states.

