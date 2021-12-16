Nigeria: Only Sincerity'll Bring Lasting Solution to Niger Delta - Olu of Warri

16 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwase III, has said only collective action backed by sincerity of purpose would bring lasting peace and sustainable development to Niger Delta and its people.

The monarch at his palace in Warri, Delta State, when he received the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), urged leaders in Niger Delta to de-emphasise their personal interests and work together to tackle the various challenges facing the region.

He said: "Our heads have been held down for too long. We have always been capable of greatness. The division among us has not allowed us attain the greatness we desire."

Enjoining Dikio to use his office to unite people of the region, he said: "Once the Niger Delta gets it right, it will be easier for Nigeria to also get it right."

He said the region was blessed with many economic opportunities capable of changing the fortunes of the region beyond oil and gas.

He reiterated the resolve of the kingdom to support PAP, especially Dikio's vision of shared prosperity for ex-agitators using his Train, Employ and Mentor scheme.

We need peace to harness opportunities-- Dikio

Dikio, who spoke earlier, said there were many opportunities in Niger Delta but harnessing them depended on peace, adding that the importance of Warri and the historical facts about the city and the kingdom compelled PAP to host a summit that would showcase the economic potential of the region

Dikio said: "We have chosen the path of economic prosperity and we feel that there is no better place to start than the great city of Warri."

