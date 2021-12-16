Nigeria: Indigenes Cry Out As OML 29 Oil Spill Spreads to Ogbia Communities

The people of Abureni kingdom in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have cried out over the pollution of their farmlands and rivers, saying the crude oil spill from OML 29 could be seen floating on the river and the stench coming therefrom was becoming unbearable.

This came as the Bayelsa State government has constituted a technical committee over the recent oil spill at the OML 29 Santa Barbara River wellhead in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, which was inaugurated by Governor Douye Diri, yesterday, in Yenagoa.

It will be recalled that the platform, which is operated by Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited, had a blowout of gas and crude oil that lasted about 38 days before it was stopped.

The locals led by the paramount ruler, King Collins Daniel, the Olilah-Ebhugh, Aburni Kingdom, said the spill, which was first noticed some weeks ago from Santa Barbara Well 1 oil spillage in Nembe had spread to Ogbia communities, fishing and farm settlements, fishing routes, which have severe economic and social effect of the people.

Daniel, who led other traditional rulers of Eboh, the Olilaema of Eboh community, Inatimi Okiori, the Chairman of the Idema Council of Chiefs, Chief Milton Eghoi-Ikoni, the Regent of Emago-Kugbo Community, Chief James Ewa-Adisa and J.I.Ogbomade, said the Santa Barbara River, which cut across three kingdoms, including Abureni has destroyed their sources of drinking, cooking and washing water.

A statement by the people of Abureni Kingdom, said: "It is unfortunate that since the oil spillage occurred weeks ago with its devastating effects, Aiteo and its management did not deem it fit and necessary to quickly contain the leakage to minimize the collateral damages caused but appeared unprepared and helpless. This made the crude oil to be discharged uncontrollably into our creeks and rivulets, which are the tributaries of Santa Barbara River.

"The said company has not also visited any of our communities nor paid a courtesy visit to our king to show empathy or sent relief materials, medicals or trained medical personnel to handle the arising trauma and emergencies. We are no strangers of the intrigue of Aiteo. The attitude Aiteo is showing is consistent with the attitude of Shell, the first operator of the Santa Barbara oil field.

"It is important to emphasize that since Aiteo took over the operations of Santa Barbara oil field from Shell, it has continued with the same intrigue and insensitivity of its host communities, especially the Abureni communities.

"The effect of oil pollution on any environment usually leads to environmental degradation, which can last for years. This very oil spillage has affected the flora and fuana of the Abureni environment, occasioned economic losses in various degrees, destroyed the aquatic life and rendered our people jobless. The ecological implication and the life span of the Abureni people are also endangered.

"We call on Aiteo to provide us with relief materials, including medicals for persons displaced and generally impacted by the oil spillage. We also call for internationally accepted standard of clean-up of Abureni communities/settlements affected by the oil spillage and the immediate remediation of the polluted environment in line with best practices and internal standards.

"A proper assessment of all property belonging to the communities/persons affected/impacted by the oil spillage and payment of adequate compensation without discrimination.

"Involvement of the Abureni communities and their leaders in the stakeholders' meetings concerning the oil spillage. And construction of the 25 kilometre Ogbia town-Idema-Kugbo Road being the legacy project earlier agreed to be done by the Shell. This will assuage the Abureni communities and improve their social relations with Aiteo."

Bayelsa sets up c'ttee over spill

The committee is headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN, while his Special Assistant, Tariotu Lugard, will serve as secretary.

The committee is to liaise with relevant federal agencies and to embark on a joint investigation visit to the affected site to ascertain the extent of damage.

It is also mandated to take action for the commencement of remediation and clean-up of the environment as well as meet with affected communities with a view to pursuing adequate compensation.

Diri in a statement charged the committee to work according to its terms of reference in the interest of people of the state.

The governor restated his call on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other organs of the federal government and organisations to come to the aid of the victims.

He said it was unfair that lesser disasters in other parts of the country were given prompt attention but no such concern was shown for victims of the Nembe spillage despite the magnitude of the damage.

According to the governor, the only succour for the affected communities was the relief materials sent by the state government and the Nembe council.

