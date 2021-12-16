Tunisia: Reform of Judiciary Power Should Be Participatory, Not Imposed - SMT

Tunis/Tunisia — The reform of the judiciary power should be participatory and not imposed, the Tunisian Union of Judges (SMT) said.

It should stem from a sincere willingness and a deep conviction as to the role of the judiciary in the establishment of justice and the protection of the people and the homeland.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, following their meeting on Tuesday with the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSM), the union indicated that it is treating with State institutions impartially while avoiding political bickering and that it only operates under the authority of judges.

The SMT indicated that it had expressed its regret to the CSM that it rejects any reform without referring to the union and taking cognisance of its positions as the representative of judges.

The union reiterated its commitment to a structural and thorough reform of the CSM and its support for the structural and institutional independence of the judiciary with the imperative to reform it.

He recalled its reform project to revise the organic law on the CSM in terms of its composition, powers, election method, representativeness and mandate, as well as the status of the judiciary.