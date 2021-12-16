Tunisia: It Is Imperative to Reconsider Bank's Role in Tunisia and Convert It Into Innovation Engine

Tunis/Tunisia — It is imperative to reconsider the bank's model and role in Tunisia to convert this financial institution into an innovation engine, notably in the fintech field. This is the main recommendation put forward by the participants in the conference organised on Tuesday evening by Betacube, on the theme: "The future of financial services in Tunisia."

Attijari Bank representative Marwen Dhaemaied pointed out that customers' needs are constantly changing, hence the need to adapt and innovate banking services in order to meet this demand while offering new developed and secure services.

He said in this regard, that about fifty countries worldwide have made progress in the field of open banking, which is a banking system in which consumers and enterprises can authorise banks or third parties that provide financial services, to have access to data on their assets and financial operations through secure online channels.

"The banking sector in Tunisia is very late in relation to everything that is technological innovation. We no longer have the luxury of waiting, we must catch up by ensuring the acceleration of the digital migration of our banks," he stated.

Betacube co-founder Amel Saidane said that there is an important change in the role of banking on a global scale, with the emergence of new financial models, including open banking, pointing out that "all actors in our country, notably fintech start-ups, financial institutions, etc., are called upon today to collaborate together in order to ensure the development of an eco-system around these new financial technologies."

Wevioo company technical director Khaled Ben Driss considered that the digital conversion will help a bank better position itself on the market by offering new secure services at the cutting edge of technology.

He stressed that the opening of banks to financial technologies requires a review of current information systems, which are closed and not fully used.

"Today, it is the time for Tunisian banks to open up to innovation," he said, estimating that "everything is feasible in Tunisia, thanks to the knowledge and talents of young Tunisian competences.The official explained that "we are still facing a big problem, namely the mentality, which hinders everything, as people are afraid of innovation."

JuisMed representative Maya Boureghda underlined for her part, that regulation is the main difficulty that hinders technological development in the country.

"We are in an environment where everything is prohibited. The regulations are sometimes unclear, which favours self-censorship in relation to innovation," she said, calling for changing the situation and making the regulations a pillar that pushes towards innovation, and reassures economic actors, which will support economic recovery."

Betacube is a structure that seeks to support the consolidation, structuring and promotion of the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Tunisia. It develops start-ups (in the field of fintech and logistical mobility) and supports them until they are ready to raise funds and present applications that can be used by customers.

Founded in 2019 with the support of the European Union and Expertise France through the Innov'i - EU4Innovation programme, Betacube has a portfolio of 10 start-ups and a multitude of services including support for enterprises wishing to collaborate with the start-ups.