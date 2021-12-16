Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Aid From Hungary

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery on Wednesday morning at the Tunis-Carthage Airport, of a medical aid from Hungary which includes 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, oxygen concentrators and medical protective equipment, in a bid to support Tunisia's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi, Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic Abdel Raouf Atallah and Central Pharmacy Director General Bachir Yermani.

This aid aims to support Tunisia's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó stated to the media.

Jerandi said for his part, that the medical aid sent by Hungary testifies to the friendship ties binding the two countries, specifying that it will be dedicated to the national jab drive to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Atallah pointed out to TAP that this aid is the first of its kind from Hungary since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia.

The Presidency of the Republic is endeavouring to facilitate the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and is monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country on a daily basis in light of the data provided by the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus.