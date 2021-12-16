Tunisia: Saied/Szijjarto Talk - Tunisian-Hungarian Cooperation Relations Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied on Wednesday received Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

The Head of State voiced satisfaction at the long-standing friendship ties binding Tunisia and Hungary and the values of freedom and democracy they share, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

He affirmed the need to foster the Tunisian-Hungarian cooperation relations and diversify its aspects, particularly in economy, investment, culture and higher education fields.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister asserted for his part, his country's willingness to strengthen partnership relations with Tunisia as part of mutual respect, pointing out that his visit to Tunisia will offer the opportunity to improve the legal framework governing bilateral relations and activate the joint business council, while increasing partnership opportunities between the two countries businessmen.