Tunisia: 'Major Reforms Must Be Conducted to Ensure Smooth Functioning and Efficiency of Justice' - Bar Association

15 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Major reforms must be conducted to ensure the smooth functioning and efficiency of justice in terms of quality and judicial time," the National Bar Association of Tunisia (ONAT) said on Wednesday.

The latter recalls in a press release issued at the end of their meeting recently with the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSM), that it has repeatedly warned against a worsening of the crisis in the judiciary, and pointed to "several problems, violations and failures that affect the principle of prompt and fair justice."

"Urgent reforms must bring more efficiency to the action of the judiciary in general and to the CSM in particular, as regards accountability, impunity, fight against corruption and law enforcement to all without exception," it stresses.

The ONAT underlines that "the reform ways and mechanisms should come out from a participatory and serious dialogue that involves all the components of the judiciary and addresses the legislative and structural aspects."

It reaffirmed that "the bar is faithful to its principles of defending the independence of the judiciary which should be kept away from any bickering," emphasizing the role of Tunisian lawyers as fundamental partners in the establishment of justice and defending rights and freedoms.

