Rwanda: Gorilla FC Target First Win Against Gasogi

Gorilla FC will be looking forward to getting their first win of the season when they travel away to face Gasogi United in the Rwanda premier league on Friday afternoon.

The away side have drawn four games and lost four and are languishing in 15th position whereas Gasogi have won three, drawn three and lost one with a game in hand are in 5th position on the league log with 13 points.

On paper, Gasogi United who are playing at home looks to be the favorite but Gorilla must also never be written off considering how they played against Rayon Sports last week at the Kigali Stadium.

There is absolutely no doubt that Gorilla United have quality but their only problem has been the final third of the field where the likes of Johnson Adeaga have exhibited profligacy. As they say, the best way to defend in football is to attack and the Kicukiro based club has been very blunt so far.

The last time the two clubs met was on May 26, 2021 in which Gorilla went away to record a pulsating 2-2 draw and will be hoping to go a step further this time by taking all the three points.

Gasogi United are very strong at the back and their attackers are also living up to expectations with some good output. Alot will depend on Djibrine Hassan Brahim and Armel Ghislain if they are to get the needed points at home from the game.

Whereas Gasogi are very solid in central defence, their players at the rear have not been solid and Nigerian winger Mercy Ikenna Duru who has already set up two goals from the flanks in four games for Gorilla can have a field day.

Generally, the game promises to be full of action and fireworks as both teams are noted for creating alot of decent goal scoring chances.

It is going to be an exciting tricky duel with lots of goal scoring chances but the club which stays resolute at the back and remains prolific in front of goal will carry the day.