Tanzania: Mbeya Kwanza Vow to Bounce Back

15 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

MBEYA Kwanza FC assistant Coach, Michael Mnyali has assured the team's supporters and the management of good results in their upcoming NBC league and Azam sports federation cup (ASFC) matches.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' Mnyali, whose team lost three consecutive matches recently, said they will work very hard to win the matches that will assure them to stay in the premiership.

Mbeya Kwanza FC lost 2-0 to Coastal Union at the CCM Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, then 2-0 to Yanga at CCM Sokoine Memorial stadium in Mbeya before conceding a 2-1 loss to Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela stadium in Rukwa.

"We have analyzed well what went wrong in the three matches we lost and that in the next game against Namungo FC there will be much improvement and we will play to get three points,"Mnyali said.

He said their team has been training hard at CCM Sokoine memorial stadium and Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST) grounds located at Iyunga ward in Mbeya.

The former Njombe Mji and JKT Mlale coach, Mnyali said he is very confident that their team will do well in their remaining Premier League matches due to the quality of their squad.

He called upon the Mbeya region football fraternity to continue supporting their team in all their home and away matches.

Mbeya Kwanza will confront Namungo FC this weekend at Sokoine stadium then they will travel to Kagera to play against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium on 22nd December and after Kagera, they will travel to Geita at Nyankumbu Stadium to play Geita Gold on December 27th this year.

In the Premier League standings, Mbeya Kwanza are placed 14th with 7 points after 8-match outings.

They have won only one by 1-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at Mabatini stadium in Coast region and drawn four matches against Biashara United, Mbeya City,Dodoma Jiji FC and Polisi Tanzania

