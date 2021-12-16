Rwanda/Senegal: Senegal, Guinea Seek Friendlies Against Amavubi

Senegalese national football team, "Les Lions de la Téranga", and Guinea's Syli Nationale have asked to play friendly matches against the national team, Amavubi in Kigali as they prepare for the Africa cup of nations tournament in Cameroon.

The two teams are also expected to hold a training camp in Rwanda from December 25 and January.

Guinea and Senegal are in Group B along with Malawi and Zimbabwe in the Africa cup of nations competition which will take place between January, 9 and 6 February 2022. 16 countries will take part in the tournament.

The Secretary General of the Rwandan Football Association (FERWAFA), David Iraguha confirmed that the federation is examining the possibility of honoring the requests to play the two friendlies.

"The two teams had asked to hold training camps in Rwanda but have now asked for friendly matches. We will evaluate whether that is possible," Iraguha said

Guinea's new coach, Kaba Diawara, recently announced on French pay TV Canal + that they will play two friendly matches against Amavubi on January 2 and 6, 2022.

However, during the 2021/22 Rwandan premier league schedule, FERWAFA did not schedule a friendly match for the national team in January.

January is packed with league matches from December 28 to January 9th.

