Cameroon: Fish Bladder Makes Brisk Business

The sector has a strong potential for job creation that will be beneficial for youths of both Cameroon and Nigeria.

Beside the numerous business activities in the Youpwe Fish Market in the Douala II Subdivision springs the exportation of swim bladder from fresh hogfish and sea bass to Nigeria. This internal organ of the fish (capitaine and bar in French) which was formerly discarded has become a new gold mine for some business people of the market who have either added its exportation to Nigeria to their normal activity or turned wholly to it.

The fish market sell whole fish that you have to clean yourself. They cover their hands with gloves and use the blunt edge of a knife to scrape the scales off both sides of the fish and with a sharp knife remove the internal organs which most people consider as waste. Exporters get supplies from these scalers. Those coming for their services are often ignorant of this business opportunity since they consider the organ which usually remains with the scaler as waste. Scaling may cost just FCFA 100 or a little more but a swim bladder from the two fish costs FCFA 200-300.

One of the exporters (asked to be anonymous) told CT on Friday, November 26, 2021 that since not much of hogfish and sea bass fished off the coast of the Atlantic at Yoyo, Cap Cameroon, and Kribi, among other localities, come to the market, he gathers the product over many weeks (with the help of a good freezer and cooler) into a sizeable quantity for export. None of the traders said what exactly the bladder is used for in the neighbouring Nigeria.

The business opportunity that has opened up between Cameroon and Nigeria for close to a decade now is yet to gain the attention of many. Borrowed from past stories whereby income-generating opportunities showed up and certain authorities quickly rushed there to ask for taxes which killed the initiative, the first thing will not be to identify the activity and impose taxes but rather to seek avenues on how to encourage the activity and formalise it. The sector has a strong potential for job creation that will benefit youths of both Cameroon and Nigeria.