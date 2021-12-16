Cameroon: Private Sector Development - Partnership to Reinforce Capacity

Some 1,000 scholarship in terms of Certification will be offered to Cameroonian companies.

Talks are currently on going between GICAM and the European Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education on how to train personnel of some companies who are GICAM and non GICAM members on how to improve on their business so as to get certification which will enable them gain market internationally. In effect a meeting in this light took place on Monday December 13 in Douala to draw the roadmap on achieving the above.

During the meeting the Director of the European Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education Dr. Mahamouda Salouhou explained that they were out to build the capacity of personnel of some companies in Cameroon to enable them meet international standards and enable them to also be competitive in the business world. He added that the 1,000 scholarship programme will train the personnel and give them certification which will be recognized internationally thus give their companies opportunities to easily gain business partnership and companies abroad. He sounded off that the certification is recognized internationally and will give the companies the leeway to show case their competencies.

For her part, the Executive Director of GICAM, Aline Valerie Mbono, said that the 1,000 scholarship programme from the European Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education is an opportunity for the private sector to grab and gain recognition, nationally and internationally. She said one of their main objectives is to open more doors for private companies who are members of GICAM. For her, all has been put in place to ensure that the project come to fruition.