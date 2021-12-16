Cameroon: Social Compliance of Projects - Accord to Protect Vulnerable Persons

The deal was sealed between the Ministry of Social Affairs and the RADD NGO, yesterday December 14, 2021.

A study carried out by the local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Reseau Des Acteurs Du Developpement Durable (RADD) from 2019 to 2020 indicates that the rights of the local population around major agro-industrial, forestry and mining projects in the country are not respected. Information further reveals that in spite of the various conventions signed around such projects, follow-up to ensure that the local population benefits from such projects is not done.

It is within this backdrop that the Ministry of Social Affairs (MINAS) and Réseau des Acteurs du Développement Durable (RADD) signed an agreement to monitor the social compliance of projects and promotion of the social action of agro-industrial, forestry and mining companies.

Signing the convention yesterday, December 14, 2021 was the Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene on one hand and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RADD, Mbong Joseph Clement on the other hand.

The Minister of Social Affairs said as part of the social protection of the local populations impacted by investment projects, priority is given in particular to the preservation of the rights, facilitation of actions towards basic social services, fight against exclusion of the populations concerned, and protection of vulnerable indigenous populations. According to Pauline Irene Nguene, this implies amplifying the positive impacts of these projects on the daily lives of local populations and, on the other hand, minimizing the negative effects of these projects on the living conditions of local populations, thanks to adequate compensation and resettlement.

The agreement between MINAS and RADD will allow the two parties to collaborate effectively with regard to corporate social responsibility and the management of social impacts generated by agro-industrial, forestry and mining projects and companies. The agreement contains 14 articles with specific objectives. Article six commits MINAS amongst other things to ensure that the "vulnerable" approach and corporate social responsibility are taken into account in the development of activities carried out by agro-industrial and forestry companies. RADD according to article seven is committed to organise and support advocacy for the integration of the specific rights of inhabitants amongst other things. The synergy of skills in the long term is expected to improve on the living conditions of the neighbouring populations and their rights.