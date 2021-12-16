Cameroon: 2021 Women's World Handball Championship - Cameroon Seeks Better Classification

After emerging second in the President's Cup Group I with four points, the Lionesses will meet Tunisia today in the 27/28 placement match.

Though the handball Lionesses of Cameroon could not go pass the preliminaries of the 2021 Women's World Handball Championship ongoing in Spain, they are battling to leave the competition with an encouraging position. Following a win against Iran on Monday December 13, 2021, Cameroon finished second in the President's Cup Group I with four points. Today Wednesday, December 15, 2021 they will face fellow African team Tunisia in the 27/28 placement match.

As for Monday's game against Iran, the girls of Coach Serge Guebogo showed a lot of determination and fighting spirit. They had already earned their maiden win at the event, 42:23 against Uzbekistan and World Championship debutants Iran were also looking for their first victory at this level. Cameroon took control early in the game with Claudia Eyenga in top form in the first six minutes netting several goals.

The Asian side that was equally determined to win struggled to reduce the goal gab that was imposed by Claudia Eyenga and team mates. But, Cameroon showed enough agility in their offensive and defensive moves and a five-goal advantage helped them feel comfortable at half-time, 14:9.

Coming into the second part of the game, Iran was determined to equalise and win but Laeticia Ateba, Cameroon's top scorer in the match against Uzbekistan with 14 goals, did well in finishing the game with six goals. Pressure mounted on both sides but Cameroon succeeded to clinch their second consecutive win with the score, 32:17. Cyrielle Ebanga from Cameroon was named hummel Player of the Match.

The Lionesses will have to give in their all in the game against Tunisia today to get a better position and then pack their bags for Cameroon. Meanwhile, another African side, Angola after winning their third straight game, this time against Uzbekistan on December 13, 2021, booked their ticket to the President's Cup final, where they will meet Slovakia today.