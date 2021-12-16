Liberia: Christian Group Petitions Lawmakers to Rename Monrovia, Demolish Historical Monuments

Monrovia — A Christian group, the Spiritual Revolution for Liberia has called on the Legislature to rename Monrovia to its colonial name - Christopolis.

The group also called for the demolition of all monuments across Liberia, especially, Monrovia, its Capital City.

Excerpt of the group's statement: "We, representing the people of Liberia are tired suffering because of all these idols and foreign gods in the land. Therefore, we request that the Government take down all idols monuments and foreign gods in the land and across the country."

It continued: "We further petition our Government to reconsider returning the name of our Capital City from Monrovia to Christopolis, meaning city of Christ. Thus, this return will bring the glory of the Lord."

During its early formation the Liberian Capital was named Christopolis by the freed slaves who emigrated from America to find a new home. In reverence to God owing to their deep Christian belief, they decided to the name the first settlement, Christopolis - the "City of Christ."

However, in 1824, the city was renamed to Monrovia in honor of U.S. President James Monroe who was a prominent supporter of the colony and the concept of sending freed slaves to Liberia.

Like Monrovia, most of the streets and settlements were named after American officials and former agents of the American Colonization Society (ACS).

However, there have been split opinions over the naming of these landmark features and historical sites in honor of American officials and abolitionists.

While some are in support of the idea, others are strongly against it.

The religious group, presenting their petition to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, pointed out that the monuments erected at several government's buildings equate to idol worship; something they said is leading to Liberia's retrogression.

"... We see physically idols erected at Government buildings such as the idol at the front of the Capitol Building, the Temple of Justice as well as another idol on Randall and Broad Streets, couple with a demonic covenant with the Syrian god in order to put the resources in the hand of the foreigners, the Syrians, Lebanese etc. causing Liberians to be spectators in their own economy."

The group claimed that its formation is God's way of providing a remedy to Liberia's deep spiritual problems' and it calls for national repentance like the Bible Town of Nineveh, and a national atonement for all the innocent blood that defiled the land.

Receiving the petition, Rep. Marvin Cole lauded the religious leaders for exercising their constitutional rights and pledged to present their request to the Speaker for onward presentation to the Plenary of the House.