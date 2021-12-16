Liberia: Help Liberia Now Donates Two Out of Three Containers of Medical Supplies to Ministry of Health

Congo Town — A not-for-profit organization, Help Liberia Now, has presented two containers of three medical equipment to the government through the Ministry of Health to be distributed across the country.

The two containers out of the three which are filled with beds, scrubs, P.P.E, including other useful medical supplies with be distributed to nine of out the 15 County currently.

Speaking in an interview with reporters at MOH Headquarters in Congo Town, the Executive Director of the Help Liberia Now, Amb. Ebenezer Norman, said that they were able to engage other organization, philanthropic and mostly prominent Liberians home and abroad.

According to Norman, the engagements resulted to the signing an agreement with Project C.U.R.E in order to send three containers valued at $1,000,000 Liberia, but only two are currently in the country with the last expected month January of 2022.

He added that funding for the purchased of the medical supplies was ensure by a Colorado State Representative Nequetta Ricks and hosts of other prominent Liberians including Senators Abraham Dillon, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Henry Costa among others, stating that that Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph was instrumental in the process.

Said Amb. Norman, "This comes as a result of efforts by few Liberians of all walks of life who have decided to help their country. Colorado District 40 Representative Nequetta Ricks was very instrumental in ensuring that this happens."

"There are simple things that we can do to improve lives here. There are simple things that are lacking in our health sector and these are things we can contribute towards."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amb. Norman revealed that the arrival of these supplies is the start of the many engagements organization in term to embark on, adding: "The only way we will get better is to lift the hope of our people."

Also speaking, the Country Director of the Help Liberia Now, Mr. William T. Thompson, II, said that organization objective is to ensure that Liberia is not gravely affected by the virus as it was in the case of the Ebola.

Mr. Thompson said that as they try to enhance government effort in the health sector, they will immediately start to dispatch their team who will distribute the supplies the nine counties which roads are accessible.

"We will start to distribute to the remaining counties in the dry season," Mr. Thompson revealed.

Receiving the medical supplies, Health Minister Hon. Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah lauded the organization for their support to the health sector.

Minister Jallah explained that distribution team will ensure that the donated items be used for their intended purposes and for the rightful group of people.

"This is not a privilege, but an honor to receive this, and I hope that they are used to the people in the counties so that the donors can have good feedback," she stated.