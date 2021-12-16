Tunisia: Head of State Meets With His Algerian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied had, Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, a face to face meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, followed by an enlarged session in the presence of delegations from both countries.

Quoted in a statement of the Presidency, Saied said "this historic visit will not fail to give new impetus to the "solid" relations between Tunisia and Algeria.

During the talks, emphasis was placed on the cultural heritage shared by the two countries as well as their militant journey for national liberation.

It was also agreed to further strengthen the ties of "brotherhood" and cooperation relations that unite the two countries in various fields, and to achieve a "qualitative" leap towards greater complementarity and strategic integration."

According to the same source, the two presidents welcomed the agreements that will be reached during this visit, calling for accelerating the holding of the next bilateral events.

President Tebboune arrived this afternoon in Tunis for a two-day state visit. He was welcomed on arrival at the presidential pavilion of the international airport of Tunis-Carthage by President Kais Saied.