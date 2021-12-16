Tunisia-Algeria - 27 Agreements and MOUs Signed

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-seven agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed Wednesday evening at a ceremony at the Carthage Palace between Tunisia and Algeria, in the presence of President of the Republic Kais Saied and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

These agreements relate to justice, public institutions, decentralisation, communication, media, industry, small and medium enterprises, environment, foreign trade, culture, religious affairs, energy, vocational training, fisheries, employment, women and children, the elderly, youth, sports, education and health.

Shortly before the signing of these agreements, the two heads of state held closed-door talks.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune began on Wednesday a two-day state visit to Tunisia.