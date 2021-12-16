Tunisia: Agreement to Strengthen Legal Framework Governing Tunisian-Algerian Relations (Joint Press Conference)

Tunis/Tunisia — An agreement to strengthen the legal framework governing Tunisian-Algerian relations was announced at the joint press conference held Wednesday evening at the Carthage Palace between President of the Republic, Kais Saied and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

According to President Kais Saied, the problems that have hampered the achievement of integration and synergy of bilateral relations have been discussed, announcing the establishment of new approaches to achieve this integration in response to the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, the Algerian president said he was "deeply" satisfied with the results of the talks during his meeting with President Kais Said, reaffirming the common will to promote bilateral cooperation and diversify its areas.

According to President Tebboune, it was agreed to strengthen the legal framework governing bilateral relations through the signing of several agreements to strengthen cooperation and expand its areas. "Vital sectors are concerned by these agreements," he added.

At the press conference, the Tunisian and Algerian presidents stressed the convergence of views on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Libyan file.

"The inter-Libyan dialogue is the best way to resolve the crisis in this country," they agreed.