Malawi: Botswana Trip Enlightening - Chakwera

Malawi's President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has described his three-day trip to Botswana as enlightening to his work as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe upon his arrival from Gaborone, Botswana where he paid a visit at the SADC Secretariat Headquarters to learn and appreciate its work in facilitating the regional integration agenda among other things.

Chakwera said his trip to the SADC Headquarters has sharpened his knowledge on how he can execute his duties in as far as his SADC Chairmanship is concerned.

"While I was in Botswana, I visited various SADC offices and from these offices, I learnt a lot of things concerning how SADC leaders work, particularly in promoting unity among political leaders across the SADC region. My trip has been a very enlightening trip," Chakwera said.

Moving forward, the President said he will keep on working closely with officials from the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in order to achieve the grouping's development agendas during his SADC Chairmanship period.

"During my term as SADC Chairperson, I will keep on engaging officials from SADC Secretariat Headquarters to discuss topics that would help achieve SADC objectives," he said.

While in Botswana, Chakwera also paid a courtesy call to Botswana's President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The two leaders, among other things, discussed issues concerning fair collaboration in areas of trade, health, education and security among others.

During the visit, President Chakwera also expressed his desire for Malawi to learn how she could improve her tourism and mining sectors. The President further said Botswana has best practices in the two sectors from which Malawi can learn a lot of things lessons.

Chakwera's visit to Botswana was SADC's tradition for a sitting chairperson to visit its secretariat to appreciate and understand the organisation in order to efficiently lead it.