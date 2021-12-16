Morocco: Omicron - Due to Evolution of International Epidemiological Situation, Morocco Gives Priority to Safety of Its Citizens (Govt. Spokesperson)

15 December 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The decision of the authorities to end, from Thursday, December 23, 2021, the mechanism allowing Moroccans stranded abroad to return to the national territory, reflects the responsiveness of the Kingdom in the face of the evolving international epidemiological situation and the priority it attaches to the safety of citizens and the protection of the achievements recorded, stressed Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

Given the international epidemiological situation that witnesses the spread of the "Omicron" variant, the country's authorities have decided to end, from Thursday, December 23, 2021, the mechanism launched on Wednesday and allowing Moroccans actually residing in the Kingdom and stranded abroad to return to the national territory, said Baitas in a press statement.

The government official called on all concerned citizens who wish to return to their country to finalize the travel procedures within these deadlines.

