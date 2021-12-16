Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers (1) and Testing Stations (5) in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Testing Stations in Ghinda (1), Gelalo (1), and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Senafe, Southern Region.

On the other hand, forty-one patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (24) and Southern (17) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 85 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,490 while the number of deaths has risen to 65.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,686.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

15 December 2021