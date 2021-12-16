Eritrea: Annual Meeting of PFDJ Organization in Northern Germany

15 December 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

People's Front for Democracy and Justice organization in Northern Germany conducted its annual meeting on 11 December in a virtual format.

At the meeting in which the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Consul General in Frankfurt, the head of Public and Community Affairs, heads of various institutions as well as several members participated, heads of PFDJ units presented reports focusing on political, social, organizational as well as other activities.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented in terms of strengths and challenges and on charted out program for 2022.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

The head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde also presented report regarding the contribution the nationals made to augment the National Fund to Combat Covid-19 pandemic and in support of families of martyrs as well as on the charted out programs for 2022.

The Consul General at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste on his part called on the nationals to reinforce participation in the effective implementation of the ongoing political, diplomatic, and developmental activities.

The nationals on their part expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

