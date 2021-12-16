Ghana Needs an Annual Budget Allocation of U.S.$54 Billion to Achieve the SDGs

Ghana needs about US$54 billion annually to meet the targets set for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

However, budgetary allocation and supports received from development partners for the implementation of the projects under the thematic areas of the SDGs amount to some US$9 billion annually.

This means annually there is about US45 billion deficit financing of the projects under the SDGs.

Professor Gyan Baffour, the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), who disclosed this in Accra at the launch of SDGs and African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 reports, said the financing problem surrounding the projects of the SDGs was not peculiar to Ghana as governments all over the world were finding it difficult to implement SDGs properly due to financial constraints.

To surmount this problem, he said, efforts were being made to develop innovative strategies to help the government raise funds to attain the goals.

On the success made so far on the implementation of the SDGs, he said gender parity has been achieved in primary schools, maternal mortality and overweight have declined, access to water has increased and Ghana is close to achieving universal access to electricity.

"Good progress has been made in internet penetration and usage as well as women empowerment," he said.

On his part, the Director-General of NDPC, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, said Ghana could adopt innovative ways to enhance revenue mobilisation, digitise the economy and improve science and technology to meet the targets set for SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

The objective of the reports was to measure progress made towards achieving the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals targets as well as evaluate whether Ghana is on track or off-track towards achieving the targets of both agendas.