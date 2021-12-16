South Africa: Water and Sanitation Warns Residents On Komati River Spills

press release

Be extra cautious along the Komati River as Maguga Dam spills

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) would like to advise communities next to the Komati River, downstream the Maguga Dam, which is in eSwatini, to be extra cautious as water levels may increase due to the dam overflowing and spilling because of the continuous rainfall.

The Maguga Dam is on the Komati River but as stated before it is in the Kingdom of eSwatini and therefore under the care of the government of eSwatini. As part of the shared watercourse between eSwatini and RSA, namely the Komati River, it is a point of interest for the country. On the South African side, the Vygeboom Dam recorded 102,1% and is also spilling, not flooding.

This information is shared to ensure continued vigilance by all and to also say that the spillage at the dam is allowed as a means of managing dams and ensuring safety of such infrastructure, Dam spillage does not imply flooding and therefore there is no need for panic. DWS encourages the public and communities to prevent the unnecessary loss of precious human lives and properties by not crossing flooded bridges and to also move to higher ground away from a flooded river and associated streams. Don't try to cross flooded and ravaging rivers.

The Department also encourages the public to avoid building along and below the flood lines and close to dams to prevent being swept away during heavy downpours. Flood lines are there for a reason, mainly to protect people and properties and save lives, so it is critical to observe and respect flood lines. Better be safe than sorry.

South Africa is a semi-arid and water scarce country, let us make good use of the falling rain and practice rainwater harvesting to ensure that the rainwater does not go to waste as every drop counts. Water has no substitute therefore let us all be responsible water users and make every precious drop count.