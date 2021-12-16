Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Big Shots Tussle for Provincial Posts

Top brass ZanuPF members are set to contest for the party's provincial posts after an invitation for candidates to submit their curriculum vitae for consideration.

The highly anticipated party elections had to be moved after some members caused friction due to factional fissures.

Without mentioning when the elections will be held, Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said the party was calling for CVs for aspiring provincial chairpersons, and those vying for others post in the provincial executive.

"Those aspiring for provincial chairmen, provincial chairwomen and provincial youth chairpersons' posts must submit their CV (curriculum vitae) to their respective provinces by 17 December 2021. Those aspiring candidates who wish to occupy other provincial executive positions must also submit their CVs to their provinces by 17December 2021," Bimha said.

The political commissar assured members that Zanu PF was now geared to finalise the provincial polls in due course, and all provinces were advised to adhere to the set guidelines and parameters.

"We have now put a framework to guide these elections and it is our hope that by Sunday, December 19, all provinces would have completed districts so that we are ready for provincial elections," he said.

"We are going to deploy Politburo members who will convene provincial coordinating committees (PCCs) on either Saturday 18 or Sunday 19 December 2021 collect CVs and lists of DCC and outgoing provincial executives for submission on Party Headquarters Monday, December 20, 2021," he added.

He said all aspiring youth candidates must be 35 years and below, while provinces should be assigned to supervise other provinces to ensure free and fair elections.

"No province will supervise its own elections. All provinces must submit the list of all polling stations by Sunday 19 December that is each party district must have one polling station. All members who are going to vote and participate must be fully paid-up party members. Members are free to participate as candidates and there is no room for imposition."

The impending internal elections had generated huge interest from Zanu PF members, which is a demonstration that the former revolutionary party was alive, strong and ready for any elections at any level, anytime, Bimha said.