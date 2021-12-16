Uganda: Acheng Looks to Closer Ties With Uganda As She Is Reconfirmed Amb to Canada

Acheng said that Canada has always been willing to help Uganda and the relationship will be reciprocated even more in her new ambassadorial tenure.

Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng has received her reappointment by President Yoweri Museveni as Uganda's representative to Canada as a challenge to improve relations between the two countries.

Acheng said that Canada plays host to many Ugandans seeking education and employment opportunities. This, Acheng said, shows that Canada has always been willing to help Uganda and the relationship will be reciprocated even more in her new ambassadorial tenure.

The newly reconfirmed Ambassador Acheng said that will work on not just explaining Uganda to Canada but also Canada to Uganda. Acheng said that there are many invaluable resources Uganda can contribute to Canada and Canada to Uganda beyond hosting citizens.

"I think it is time for the two countries to move into a new phase where the two governments are more in touch and exchange delegations for learning purposes and cultural interaction," Acheng said shortly after President Museveni announced the list of the country's representatives abroad on December 12.

Acheng highlighted that Uganda's embassy in Canada looks forward to working together with Ugandans back home and those in Canada to ensure that the ever growing export-import capacity stays on growth track.

"If you go to most of stores here in Canada, you find a lot of Ugandan products ranging from tea, coffee, soyabeans, g-nuts, maganjo posho. A lot of food is being imported from Uganda to Canada. So, I also want to encourage Ugandans back home especially the business people to continue looking into exploring that." she said.

Acheng, who has worked to ensure Ugandans students and citizens, always have a welcoming face in the country, thanked President Museveni for the confidence in her abilities.

She said that countries continue to gradually lift travel sanctions due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, her embassy is ready to kick back into active service. She expressed optimism that Uganda itself would soon be back to running smoothly after the economy reopens in the new year.