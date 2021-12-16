Malawi: DPP and Udf Plan Mega Rally At Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre

You will certainly need to be forgiven if you thought campaign time is here. It is just that Malawian politicians do not have time to rest or settle in offices to implement what they promised during the previous electioneering.

This December alone, the main Tonse Alliance partner - the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) - has conducted two mega rallies: one at Masintha Ground and another one at Mitundu Trading Centre in the outskirts of the Lilongwe City.

During the two-mega rallies, MCDP Director of Youth and Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who was accompanied by other senior party officials, had one important gospel to preach: "DPP dug a very deep hole in the government system and it will take some time before things come back to normal."

This message seems not to have pleased the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition, which has now organized its own mega rally at Njamba Freedom Park this Sunday.

The headliners for the DPP/UDF mega rally are former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and UDF leader, Atupele Muluzi.

With Amalawi Afinyika, Njamba Yaitana as the message featuring on the poster announcing the rally, every Malawian can easily prophesy at APM and Muluzi want to respond to the accusations by Chimwendo Banda.

But it is not a campaign time yet!