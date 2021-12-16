Tanzania: President Samia - Let's Open New Page, I'm Ready to Listen

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, on Wednesday, called on politicians to bury their differences and reach a consensus for the betterment of the country's development.

She assured stakeholders attending a symposium to deliberate the state of multiparty democracy in the country in Dodoma that she was ready to "listen, tolerate, to be criticized, and to forgive."

While the President was keen to "open up a new page" for the country's politics, she reminded stakeholders to execute politics that will steer the development of the country.

"Political parties and other stakeholders have their concerns which cannot be ignored. I'm ready to work on them," she insisted as was applauded by the two-day meeting participants.

On the other hand, the President said the concept of democracy varies from one country to another as she advised meeting participants to discuss the matter in the context of Tanzania's history and economy.

"Let's discuss democracy in relation to the history of our country, context, and economy.

"The democracy has no formula hence let's stick to what we have," she urged.

Officiating the meeting which brought together democracy stakeholders in Tanzania's capital city of Dodoma, the Head of State advised them to discuss better ways to conduct peaceful public meetings without infringing the laws of the land.